Topeka business sued for disposing documents in dumpsters

by on January 13, 2017 at 4:08 PM (1 hour ago)

The Topeka branch of SearchTec located inside a building at 112 SW 7th Street

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is suing a Topeka business, accusing it of violating state law by disposing more than 34,000 documents in public dumpsters.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Tuesday. According to the lawsuit, two employees at SearchTec Inc. repeatedly disposed of records containing personal information by leaving them in dumpsters or trash cans in the city without making sure the personal information couldn’t be read.

SearchTec conducts public record searches and legal research for businesses.

Regional vice president Mechelle Pagan says the company has received the lawsuit, and is interested in seeing the evidence on which the lawsuit is based.

The attorney general’s office is seeking restitution for SearchTec customers, as well as $10,000 for two violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

