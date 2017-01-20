WIBW News Now!

Topeka KFC Robbed at Gunpoint Friday Night

by on January 20, 2017 at 9:18 PM

armed-robbery-crime-police-gun

Topeka Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant.

Just after 8 p.m., Topeka Police were dispatched to the report of a robbery at the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1812 NW Topeka.

Witnesses say a black man in a black or grey hoodie with a mask covering his face showed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot from the store to the north with the cash. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this or other crimes, call CrimeStoppers at 234-0007.

