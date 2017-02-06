WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds SSE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy59°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy58°
27°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy39°
19°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear40°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
44°

Topeka man seeks new mental testing in deadly scooter wreck

by on February 6, 2017 at 7:31 AM

Tibbs+Marvin

An attorney for a Kansas man accused of causing the death of an 8-year-old passenger on his motorized scooter is seeking another examination to determine his competency to stand trial.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 36-year-old Marvin Tibbs III of Topeka said during a court hearing Friday that he’ll seek funding for a specialist to examine his client.

Tibbs is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of Trenton Feliciano. Tibbs also is charged with aggravated child endangerment, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear protective gear.

Authorities say Tibbs was giving Feliciano a ride on his motorized scooter in October 2014 when it crashed, fatally injuring the boy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.