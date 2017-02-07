Topeka man sentenced to federal prison for role in sex-trafficking ring

A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to almost four years in federal prison for his role in a prostitution ring, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

In a news release, Beall says 40-year-old Barry Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to operate an interstate sex trafficking business.

Johnson admitted that he and five co-defendants in the case ran Topeka-based prostitution businesses that operated in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

A multi-agency investigation revealed that, at times, as many as 20 females were working as prostitutes for the organization. They used websites, social media and cell phones to advertise sexual services and keep track of the prostitutes.

Johnson’s role involved recruiting and grooming potential sex workers for the organization.

He would also notify the ring-leader of the operation, identified as 43-year-old Frank Boswell, Topeka, when he had a female who was ready to work and they would negotiate how much he would be paid.

Prosecutors say Boswell rented houses where some of the prostitutes were allowed to live.

Boswell was the owner of Club Magic, a night club in Lawrence, and a Topeka lawn care business. A jury trial for Boswell, who faces multiple sex trafficking-related charges, has been set for March 7.

Co-defendants in the case – three women and one man – have already been convicted for their roles in the prostitution ring and are awaiting sentencing.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Topeka Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.