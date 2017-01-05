Topeka Police, Shawnee County Sheriff in walk-in reporting phase

Authorities in Topeka and Shawnee County are in walk-in accident reporting phase Thursday due to the snowy weather.

Both agencies say they will only investigate accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office will also respond to incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved, any hazardous material situation, accidents that result in major traffic congestion and those where a vehicle is damaged to the extent that towing is required.

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance and registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S Kansas Ave., after the weather clears to report any incidents.

Officials strongly discourage any non-essential travel during inclement weather conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to keep the following tips in mind:

S low down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.

For wet, snowy, icy conditions. A void quick braking or acceleration.

void quick braking or acceleration. F ind out about driving conditions before you go.

ind out about driving conditions before you go. E very time – buckle up!

very time – buckle up! T urn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.

urn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow. You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.

Most of northeast Kansas is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday.