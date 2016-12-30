Topeka Pride drag show benefits LGBTQ causes

An LGBTQ advocacy group in Topeka is hosting a drag show Friday, Dec. 30, at Serendipity in the NOTO Arts District.

Topeka Pride is hoping to raise awareness about LGBTQ interests while having fun in the process.

“We try to have an event that celebrates the diversity in the community in Topeka,” said Topeka Pride Executive Director Kimberly Daugherty. “And really bring people to our city to celebrate diversity and equality and respect the differences that make this city and this country a diverse and great place to be.”

A performer who goes by the pseudonym of “Diamond” said drag shows give him an outlet to express himself.

“It’s something I love to do,” Diamond said. “I like to get out and show who I really am.”

Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday and the performances begin at 9 p.m. at Serendipity.

“We’re able to express ourselves, show our talent and show what we came to do,” Diamond added.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 if purchased on Topeka Pride’s website, or $10 at the door.

Proceeds benefit the various advocacy efforts undertaken by Topeka Pride.

Kimberly Daugherty and Diamond appeared on the News Now at Noon show Thursday, Dec. 29. Listen to the conversation below: