Topeka will be warm today, cold tonight

A weak cool front passes through northeast Kansas today.

Despite the front moving through, we will stay rather warm today with colder air affecting us by tonight. We will be about 7 degrees cooler tomorrow, yet temperatures stay above average – in the mid to upper 40’s – through Thursday.

We warm back into the 50’s on Friday, and cool back down on New Year’s Eve. There’s a slight chance of precipitation early next week as a much colder air mass moves in around Monday or Tuesday.

Today: Becoming cloudy. High 53.

Tonight: Windy and colder. Low 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High in the low 50’s.

Saturday: Cooler. High 42.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. High in the mid 40’s.