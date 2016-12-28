Topeka will be warm today, cold tonight

A weak cool front passes through northeast Kansas today.
Despite the front moving through, we will stay rather warm today with colder air affecting us by tonight. We will be about 7 degrees cooler tomorrow, yet temperatures stay above average – in the mid to upper 40’s – through Thursday.
We warm back into the 50’s on Friday, and cool back down on New Year’s Eve. There’s a slight chance of precipitation early next week as a much colder air mass moves in around Monday or Tuesday.
Today: Becoming cloudy. High 53.
Tonight: Windy and colder. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High in the low 50’s.
Saturday: Cooler. High 42.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. High in the mid 40’s.