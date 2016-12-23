Topeka Zoo recycling Christmas trees, lights

The Topeka Zoo will accept used live Christmas trees again this year from December 26 through January 8, according to a news release sent by the City of Topeka.

The donated trees are provided to a variety of Zoo animals for enrichment programs. Donating your unwanted tree is as easy as dropping the tree off in the southeast corner of the Zoo’s parking lot at the drop-off location, designated by a sign.

“There is no need to make an appointment,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “We’ll find them and get them to the animals that can use them.”

In order for the trees to be able to be used by the Zoo animals, the trees need to be free of ornaments and tensile.

“This allows the trees to be used beyond the holiday season,” Wiley said. “Animals that benefit from them include lions, tigers, mountain lions, elephants, bears and many others.”

In addition to recycling trees at the Zoo, people also can drop off old holiday lights to be recycled through Jan. 15. This prevents unused, unwanted or broken holiday lights from going to landfill space. Unwanted lights can be dropped off the same way as the trees.

“There is a box outside the admission gate for the lights,” Wiley said. “People can simply drive up, drop off and drive away.”

Holiday lights will be collected and forwarded to a recycler, where their parts will be separated, allowing 100 percent of each light unit turned in to be recycled.

Rope lights, garland lights, C7, C9, mini lights and LED holiday lights are all accepted. Yard light displays can be accepted as long as they contain electric wiring and can be broken down to lay flat for storage and transportation.

Photo credit: City of Topeka