TPD: College Hill stabbing victim ‘uncooperative’ with investigators

by on January 5, 2017 at 10:57 AM (1 hour ago)

Topeka police say a man who was stabbed Thursday morning in the College Hill area is refusing to cooperate with detectives investigating the assault.

Department spokeswoman Amy McCarter says the stabbing was reported at 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of SW 14th Street.

The victim told officers who responded to the scene that he knows the person who attacked him, but later became uncooperative with investigators.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

Police are working to identify the suspect in the attack. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0005.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle