TPD to have extra patrols on New Year’s Eve

The Topeka Police Department will have an increased presence on the streets this New Year’s Eve.

A news release from TPD Friday said additional DUI saturation patrol units will on the lookout for intoxicated drivers.

TPD says the 12-hour window between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Dec. 31 averages a 71 percent increase in accidents in which drugs or alcohol play a factor. DUI’s can stick offenders with fines of up to $2,500, community service, jail time and mandatory treatment programs.

TPD says they encourage everyone to make responsible decisions, designate a driver or call a cab while celebrating the holiday.

The AAA of Kansas and Yellow Cab are partnering again for their annual Care Cab, which can provide you with a free ride home if you find yourself having had too much to drink. You can call 785-357-4444 between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday to use the service.