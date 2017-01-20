WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Clear
Feels Like 56°
Winds South 7 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy57°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy46°
27°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear49°
36°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear58°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy37°
24°

Trump takes oath of office

by on January 20, 2017 at 11:49 AM

Trump Sworn In

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States.

He’s just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he’s leading a profoundly divided country – one that’s split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they’re promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Photo: CNN

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.