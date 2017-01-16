Trump’s Cabinet Coming Together, Vetting Continues, says Moran

United States Senator Jerry Moran says that the process of vetting Donald Trump’s Cabinet is ongoing.

“Many of those individuals are making the rounds,” said Moran. “They are having conversations with me and my colleagues in our offices. We get the chance on a more personal basis to learn more about them, to ask them questions. Then, each committee that has jurisdiction over that department has a hearing, in which that person who has been nominated comes and testifies.”

This is intended to expedite the process of filling the Cabinet after the inauguration.

“On Inauguration Day, Friday the 20th, maybe four or five of those nominees will be considered by the United States Senate,” said Moran. “We can’t do that until Donald Trump actually becomes President Trump. His swearing in takes place at noon. The Senate is scheduled to be in session following the inauguration to consider a number of those Cabinet appointees.”

It’s not usually a tough fight to fill the initial Cabinet.

“What’s happened historically is that, Republicans and Democrats have been supportive, particularly in the first term, in a new Presidency,” said Moran. “The hope is that this isn’t particularly a partisan exercise.”

That doesn’t mean questions shouldn’t be asked.

“In each and every instance, it’s my view that Republicans and Democrats ought to be asking questions and feeling reasonably comfortable with the qualifications and capabilities and integrity of the individuals that are being considered.”

Even though it’s not technically a Cabinet-level post, Senator Moran expects CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo from Wichita to be quickly confirmed.

“It seems to me that this appointment, this consideration of this nominee, would be front and center and early,” said Moran. “To have a person at the CIA, in these difficult, challenging times, with all the issues that we face in regard to terrorism and national threats, you want a CIA Director in place, at work, on a full-time basis.”

The hearing for Pompeo took place last Thursday.