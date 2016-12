The Topeka area will see quiet and dry conditions continuing throughout the week.

There will be a little bit of a warm-up today, but a cold front will sweep across northeast Kansas tomorrow and cool things down on Thursday.

Friday warms back up, Saturday turns cooler again with a chance of precipitation on Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Sunny with a high in the low 50’s.

Tonight: Clear. Low in the low 30’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High in the low 50’s.

Thursday: Cooler. High 45.