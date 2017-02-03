WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


25°F
Clear
Feels Like 16°
Winds SSE 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy51°
28°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear50°
36°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast61°
42°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy54°
23°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy36°
24°

Two charged in east Topeka armed robbery

by on February 3, 2017 at 5:59 AM

Ryland Bush mugs

Topeka police have identified the two suspects involved in a Thursday morning armed robbery at an east Topeka convenience store.

Police were called at 9 a.m. about the robbery, which occurred at the Casey’s General Store in the 600 block of SE Rice Road, according to a news release.

A suspect described as a black male wearing a hoodie and jeans entered the store and pulled a gun on employees. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

Officers located a person matching the suspect description in the 2100 block of SE 11th Terrace. Further investigation led to the recovery of property from the robbery. 

Police say Marsoleno Ryland, 34, and 26-year-old Christopher Bush were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Records show Bush was also charged with a parole violation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Topeka Police Detectives in the investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle