Two charged in east Topeka armed robbery

Topeka police have identified the two suspects involved in a Thursday morning armed robbery at an east Topeka convenience store.

Police were called at 9 a.m. about the robbery, which occurred at the Casey’s General Store in the 600 block of SE Rice Road, according to a news release.

A suspect described as a black male wearing a hoodie and jeans entered the store and pulled a gun on employees. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

Officers located a person matching the suspect description in the 2100 block of SE 11th Terrace. Further investigation led to the recovery of property from the robbery.

Police say Marsoleno Ryland, 34, and 26-year-old Christopher Bush were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Records show Bush was also charged with a parole violation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Topeka Police Detectives in the investigation.