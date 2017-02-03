Two in custody following Leavenworth County chase

Two people were taken into custody Friday following a police chase in Leavenworth County.

A witness to the incident tells WIBW News Now that police chased the suspects down a county road near Tonganoxie, where the vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

Major James Sherley with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pursuit.

“There was a criminal incident in the county,” Sherley said. “The pursuit involved the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Tonganoxie Police Department.”

Officers apprehended the suspects after they exited the vehicle. They were taken to the Leavenworth County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

Sherley says the criminal incident involved an attempted burglary. Officers, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, were at the crime scene conducting an investigation. Sherley says the sheriff’s office will release additional details at a later time.

This is a developing story.