Two injured in crash south of Topeka

A crash Monday night in rural Shawnee County sent two people to the hospital, one with critical injuries.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. about 8 miles south of Topeka at the intersection of 93rd and SW Burlingame Road, according to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and found two vehicles – a blue Chevrolet truck and maroon Kia Sorento – in a ditch at the southwest corner of the intersection.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office says the truck was headed south on Burlingame and ran the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into the westbound Kia.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

Their names were not immediately released.

The intersection was closed for several hours Monday night while authorities investigated the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and Shawnee Heights Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.