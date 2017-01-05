Two Kansas Kmart stores, one Sears to close in March

Three Kansas retail stores will be closing as part of over 100 combined Kmart and Sears closings across the country.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, issued a statement Thursday about the closures.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

The Wichita Kmart located at 4200 West Kellogg and the Leavenworth store at 4820 South 4th St Trafficway will close. Sears will close its Salina location at 2259 Southwest 9th St. All three stores will close at the end of March.

In total, Sears Holding is shutting the doors to 150 Kmart and Sears stores across the country.

The company also announced the sale of its Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker. According to a news release, the $525 million deal will allow Stanley Black & Decker to sell Craftsman-branded products in non-Sears Holdings retail, industrial and online sales channels across the U.S. and in other countries.