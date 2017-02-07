Two KCK men arrested for stealing weapons from Douglas County home

Two Kansas City, Kansas men were arrested Monday following a burglary in rural western Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alleges that 49-year-old Carlos Edward James and 44-year-old Andre Lature Jones broke into a home in the 500 block of N1624 Road and stole firearms.

A release from the sheriff’s office says a neighbor witnessed the suspects at the home. The neighbor knew the owner of the house was not home and called the sheriff’s office.

The suspects left before deputies arrived.

Within 30 minutes of the call, officers with the Lawrence and Eudora police departments stopped the suspects on K10 near Eudora. Police found a shotgun, a rifle and a bow in the suspects’ vehicle. Those items were believed to have been taken during the burglary.

James and Jones were arrested and booked in to the Douglas County Jail for criminal damage, theft, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.