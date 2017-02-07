Two Tax Plans Leave Kansas Senate Committee

The Senate Taxation Committee passed out two bills to the floor for consideration regarding tax policy on Tuesday. The first of the two was the so-called leadership bill, which includes a rollback of the small-business tax exemption. Republican Senator Julia Lynn believes it is time to start floor debate on tax policy.

“This is a situation that has been floundering for four years,” said Lynn. “Although it might not be the best bill that’s put forward, it’s the beginning of a process. It’s tough for everybody on this committee. Our constituents expect us to take action and to take it firmly and to go forward and clear up what is currently a situation that needs to be fixed. This will go through the process. It is a starting point. There will be a recission bill, there will be a budget bill, a budget recission. These parts are going to move in tandem with each other, and it will change, but we’ve got to get the discussion on to the Senate floor. I think that’s what this bill does.”

Senate Taxation Committee chair Republican Caryn Tyson of Parker also presented a separate plan that made it out of committee. Her plan also repeals the small business exemption, but instead of having two tax brackets at 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent, her plan would have a 3.9 percent rate across the board. Her proposal would also take the food sales tax down to 5.5 percent from 6.5 percent and begin a more steep downward slide in that tax.

“It includes a ratchet down for any year that we collect one percent greater in revenue than the prior year, then we would take the food sales tax down by two tenths of a percent, until we can get to zero,” said Tyson.

There were some concerns expressed that county and municipal jurisdictions might lose out on the ability to add on local taxes if food sales tax were taken all the way to zero. Revisors weren’t sure how that would apply.

Senate debate on tax policy is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday of this week.