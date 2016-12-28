Two Topeka residents arrested in Jackson County after vehicle chase, manhunt

Two Topeka residents were arrested Tuesday in Jackson County after attempting to elude authorities during a traffic stop.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the chase started around 12:30 p.m. near 166th Road and US Highway 75, one mile north of Mayetta, when deputies saw what they believed to be a stolen dealer tag on a Dodge pickup.

The suspects fled south to the area of Q Road and 134th, where they left the roadway into a field. The chase continued through the field until the truck became stuck.

The passenger, 29-year-old Andrea N. Godfrey, surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Morse says the driver jumped out of the truck and ran into a wooded area. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Potawatomi Tribal Police and the Hoyt Police Department were called in to join the manhunt for the suspect. A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter also assisted in the search.

The suspect was located and arrested an hour later after a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted him walking alongside a creek bed.

He was later identified as 38-year-old Troy D. Hill.

Morse says the dealer tag likely came from Topeka, but he could not immediately confirm whether the truck itself was also stolen.

“It hasn’t been reported stolen,” Morse said. “Sometimes vehicles are stolen and it takes a while before anyone realizes it’s gone and makes a report.”

Morse says his office was attempting to make contact with the owner of the vehicle.

Hill and Godfrey were booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony interference with law enforcement and possession of stolen property. Hill is also charged with felony fleeing and eluding and driving with a revoked license.

Bond is pending for both suspects.