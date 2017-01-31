Two women caught breaking into Osage County home, arrested for burglary

Authorities in Osage County on Sunday arrested two women on burglary charges after a man caught them inside his home.

In a news release, Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn says around 11:45 p.m. a 911 call came from the 3000 block of E 137th Street about a burglary in progress. The victim said he came home to find the women inside the house attempting to steal property.

He was able to provide descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle to dispatchers as the women fled from the scene.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle within four minutes of the 911 call. The deputy stopped the vehicle near E 137th Street and S California Road.

The suspects – 36-year-old Jaime Lee Cowan, of Topeka, and 31-year-old Laura Ann Barnhart, of Hiawatha, were arrested and taken to the Osage County Jail.

Both women were charged with aggravated burglary. Barnhart was also charged with interference with law enforcement after giving a false name.

Cowan was released on $10,000 bond. Barnhart, as of Monday, was still in custody.

The Carbondale Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Photo via Osage County Sheriff’s Office (a photo of Laura Ann Barnhart was not immediately available)