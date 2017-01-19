United School Administrators of Kansas Release New School Funding Framework

The United School Administrators of Kansas have released their framework for a new school finance formula.

“This is a process that really started after the change in school funding in 2015,” said USA-KS Executive Director G.A. Buie. “We had a group of administrators that met in Wichita in July of 2016 and started the process. This was a process where we had a number of committee meetings. We had larger groups that we brought into workshops to discuss and share. We wanted to make sure we had a formula that worked for every district in our state. That takes time. It took about eighteen months to put this together.”

The framework is far from a one size fits all solution.

“As we looked at formulas from across our country from different states, we found that our state is unique,” said Buie. “We have Wichita with 50,000 students, we have Johnson City, Kansas with less than 200 students. You have to make both those formulas work. Transportation is a big part of it. Our formula has a larger focus on students and student needs rather than just an overall pot of money.”

Collaboration is the key to making every student succeed.

“Whether it’s districts working together through cooperative programs, or we’re talking about students actually moving from one district to another, it’s not necessary that the money follows the student, but it’s that the money gets to the students that have the greatest needs whether academically, in transportation or in programs,” said Buie. “Those are the most important pieces. We’ve always done a great job in Kansas of understanding that we have different locations in our state that create a little bit more tax money than other parts of the state. We’ve done a great job of equalizing that money across the state and sharing those resources.”

The framework has many of the same core values as the school funding formula enacted in the 1990s.

“We focused on four areas,” said Buie. “We focused on a foundational funding, which typically was called base state aid per pupil. We have our high needs students. We have our special programming students and then we have our local funding needs. We focus on those four areas, which is very similar to the former formula. I think the differences are we tried to focus on budget predictability for the school district and the Legislature. We know that’s important.”

Even though predictability is being sought, flexibility is still important, too.

“As we see growth in school districts and see programming changing in districts, we need a formula to adapt to that, as well,” said Buie. “The block grant just doesn’t work. We feel this formula, although there are a lot of similarities, provides that flexibility for programming for students.”

The state is now on a two-year budget cycle, which will provide challenges for any new funding formula.

“It’s really difficult if you’re looking at the same budget for two years,” said Buie. That’s where it doesn’t necessarily work. That’s what we’ve found with our block grant funding the last two years. But, if we have a funding formula set up that looks at the prior year enrollment. we can budget appropriately for that. Districts can accommodate for the growth that’s happening in their district through reserves, knowing that money is going to be there the following year.”

The previous school funding formula separated local option budget money from capital outlay money and both of those were separate from base state aid per pupil. It appears that a new formula may continue that separation.

“When you have money that’s collected for a bond issue, that money stays for building bonds,” said Buie. “If we collect money for technology or infrastructure, that money stays in those pots. It’s very easy to get into this game that if we’re talking about one pot of money and that money can go anywhere, that there are things that are going to get left out.”

Many conservative politicians have talked about getting more money in the classroom. Buie says the vast majority of it gets there now.

“After spending twenty-five years in a school building, twenty as an administrator, I can tell you there is probably less than five percent of any money that’s spent in a school district that doesn’t directly effect the classroom somehow,” said Buie. “Even when you’re talking about a school bus, that bus is there to transport kids to school. It transports those kids home. Every single day when I was an administrator, I was spending time in a classroom. I was spending time supporting the classroom. There’s not really wasted funds.”

USA-Kansas did not get into specific numbers when developing its funding framework.

“We focused on our expertise,” said Buie. “Our expertise is educating kids. We don’t make dollar suggestions. We don’t make tax policy suggestions. Those are positions for other experts.”

USA-Kansas is relying on the Kansas State Board of Education and the Legislature to work together to figure out the numbers.

“What we do is we educate kids,” said Buie. “We know what we need to educate our students.”

To read the entire framework, go to USAKansas.org.