University of Kansas professor comments on unprecedented vote

Vice President Mike Pence’s tie breaking vote on Betsy DeVos’s nomination as Secretary of Education wasn’t just rare, it was unprecedented.

“It’s the first time that we’ve ever seen a vice president have to cast a tie breaking vote on a Cabinet appointment in U.S. History,” said Patrick Miller, political science professor at the University of Kansas.

How did a 52-48 Republican majority turn into a 50-50 tie?

“I think it’s the result of a couple different dynamics coming together,” said Miller. “The first is that, if we look over the course of American history, the Senate is typically quite deferential to nominees of a President for the Cabinet. That started to change in the last couple of administrations, where the opposition party has increasingly fought nominations more, even nominations on people a lot less controversial than DeVos.”

Miller says there is more partisanship in the process, which worked both ways to get us to this point.

“The Republicans have a very slim majority in the Senate,” said Miller. “The size of their majority was halved in the election. They lost two seats. They only have a 52-48 majority, so losing even a couple of votes as they did in this situation can put a nomination or a piece of policy in significant jeopardy.”

The two Republican defectors were the Senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and the Senator from Maine, Susan Collins. Both had announced their opposition days prior to the vote.

“We probably have a greater chance of Pence having to cast some tiebreaking votes than in previous administrations,” said Miller. “Vice President Biden never had to cast a vote like this.”

John Adams, the first Vice President, cast the most tiebreaking votes in U.S. History with twenty-nine.

