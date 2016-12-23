VIDEO & AUDIO: Local MMA fighters to clash Friday night at the Kansas Expocentre

Eskridge, Kan., native Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore and Gary “Sharknado” Westphal from Rossville, Kan., are two of 24 MMA fighters who will battle it out Friday night in Topeka.

The Kansas Expocentre will host VFC 55, a 12-card event featuring combatants with Victory Fighting Championship. The first half of the event will see local and regional amateurs fight for recognition, followed by seasoned pros going head-to-head inside the cage.

Gallemore and Westphal, both ranked as professionals, stopped by the WIBW News Now studios for an exclusive interview about their experience in mixed-martial arts and tonight’s big event.

Video highlights and full audio of that interview are posted below.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the first match set to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are still available at the Expocentre box office. For more information, visit VictoryFighter.com.

VIDEO

AUDIO

WIBW News Now’s Sam Wood talks to Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore and Gary “Sharknado” Westphal (Part 1)

WIBW News Now’s Sam Wood talks to Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore and Gary “Sharknado” Westphal (Part 2)