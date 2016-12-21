VIDEO: All-clear given after gas leak scare at Wanamaker Elementary

A gas leak scare caused a hectic start to the final day of school at Wanamaker Elementary, 6630 SW 10th Ave.

Principal Marc Sonderegger told WIBW News Now that someone smelled gas at the school Wednesday morning and contacted the Topeka Fire Department.

Students were evacuated to a nearby parking lot, while some remained on school buses during an inspection by the TFD and Kansas Gas Service.

After a walk-through of the school, the all-clear was given for students to return to class shortly before 9:00 a.m.