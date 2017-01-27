Viking Swimming Captures Second Straight City Crown

The Seaman Viking swimming team took home top honors at the city swimming and diving championship for a second straight year on Thursday. The Vikings squeezed past Washburn Rural in the team standings 577-544, with nobody else coming within two hundred team points.

Seaman junior Zeke Metz was the standout performer of the meet. Metz broke the city record in the 500 meter freestyle, beating a twelve year-old record by over a full second with a time of 4:44.37. He also took down his own school record in a first-place showing in the 200 meter individual medley and was part of a first-place effort on the 200 meter medley relay team.

Brothers Janson and Cooper Garman combined to win eight medals for the Vikings, with Janson coming in first individually in the 50 meter freestyle.

Seaman head swimming coach Rod Garman spoke to 580 WIBW’s Dan Lucero about his team’s meet-winning performance.