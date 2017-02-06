WIBW News Now!

Warm, Foggy Start To The Week

by on February 6, 2017 at 7:01 AM

A warm start and end to the week, with a cooler dry period in the middle.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Dense fog this morning, with some patchy areas of drizzle, and a high at 59.
 
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 39.
 
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 60.
 
Wednesday: Turning cooler, with a high at just 40.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.

