Warm, Foggy Start To The Week

A warm start and end to the week, with a cooler dry period in the middle.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Dense fog this morning, with some patchy areas of drizzle, and a high at 59.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 60.
Wednesday: Turning cooler, with a high at just 40.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Patchy dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 55.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 63.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 26.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.