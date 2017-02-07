WIBW News Now!

Warm Tuesday, Chilly Wednesday and Thursday

by on February 7, 2017 at 6:06 AM



After the morning fog burns off, a cold front will move from north to south today across Kansas. We will notice the difference by this time tomorrow morning.
 
TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Dense fog will move out this morning.   Then, mostly sunny, with a high at 61.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and colder, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 39.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 38. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

