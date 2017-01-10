WIBW News Now!

54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy48°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
18°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
18°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast29°
22°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy35°
24°

Warm Tuesday and Wednesday

by on January 10, 2017 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)

Warm and wet this morning, with a really nice Wednesday ahead before the potential for a winter storm coming in Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  A few scattered showers possible this morning, with gradual clearing and a high at 53.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow:  Sunny and warmer, with a high at 56.

Thursday:  Turning colder, with a high at 30.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high at 56. Breezy, winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy, with a low at 37. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 31. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.