Warm Tuesday and Wednesday

Warm and wet this morning, with a really nice Wednesday ahead before the potential for a winter storm coming in Friday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few scattered showers possible this morning, with gradual clearing and a high at 53.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 56.
Thursday: Turning colder, with a high at 30.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high at 56. Breezy, winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 37. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 31. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.