Due to Winter Storm Jupiter and the prospect of unsafe travel conditions, the start times for Saturday’s basketball doubleheader against Central Oklahoma have been moved.



With an agreement from both institutions, tip-off for the women’s contest will now be at 12:30 p.m. with the men’s game following at 2:30 p.m.

Pregame coverage on Country Legends 106.9 will be at 12:15 with the Wendy’s pregame.