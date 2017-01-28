Washburn Women Blow Late Lead to Jennies

espite having four double-figures scorer for the sixth time this season, the Washburn Ichabod women’s basketball team saw a 14-point advantage slip away as it fell Saturday afternoon, 64-63, to No. 19 Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.



Washburn (13-7, 6-5 MIAA) dictated the tempo for the majority as it paced the Jennies (17-2, 10-1 MIAA) for nearly 30 minutes while dominating the glass with a 42-26 advantage in rebounding. Alyxis Bowens led all players and set a career-high with 12 boards.



Jharian Bowen led the Ichabods with 17 points as she converted 5-of-8 attempts from 3-point distance and chipped in a pair of points from the line. Bowens followed with 15 points to register her fifth career double-double. Erin Dohnalek dropped in 14 while Regan Phelan netted 10.



Spurred by a 13-4 first quarter run, WU assumed a 21-12 advantage and its largest lead of the first half. After shooting 50 percent in the opening period the Ichabods continued to see their shots fall in the second behind a 40 percent mark as they went into intermission up, 36-30.



Washburn kept its foot on the throttle in the third as it outscored UCM, 21-17. Powered by a 14-5 run during the period, with 5-of-6 shooting, the Ichabods took their largest lead of the afternoon thanks to a layup from Bowen to push the score to 55-41 at the 2:28 mark before carrying a 57-47 advantage into the final stanza.



Ice cold shooting in the fourth stunted Washburn’s ability to hold on as it registered just six points during the quarter and completed just 2 of 13 from the field. After trailing for the bulk of the game UCM moved out front, 60-57, thanks in large part to a 13-0 run. Baskets from Dohnalek and Lane brought the Ichabods within one down the stretch but it was not enough as Central Missouri was able to hold on.



Despite a tough fourth quarter, the Ichabods were perfect from the line with 10-of-10 shooting.



Washburn will return to action on Thursday when it wraps up the season-series with Nebraska-Kearney. Tip off from Schendel Court at Lee Arena is slated for 5:30 p.m.