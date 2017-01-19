Washburn Women Hold Off Pesky Lions for Win

— Paced by five double-figure scorers, the Washburn women’s basketball held off Missouri Southern, 70-62, on Thursday at Schendel Court at Lee Arena. With the victory the Ichabods improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the league play.



Washburn’s Alyxis Bowens led the team with 16 points while Erika Lane and Reagan followed as each dropped in 14 apiece. Jharian Bowen netted 13 points as Erin Dohnalek chipped in 11.



In addition to their balanced scoring the Ichabods had nine players with at least one rebound. Bowens again led the way as she pulled down a career-high 11 boards to register her first double-double of the season. Phelan also tallied a career-best as she finished with nine as Lane contributed with six.



After wrestling for possession early, the Ichabods took control of the contest midway through the first period and never looked back. During the second quarter, WU took its largest lead of the night at used a 21-4 run to push the score 38-18 with 3:21 till the break. The run, which began at the 2:47 mark of the first quarter, lasted just shy of 10 minutes and was capped with a jumper from Charisma Alexander .



Missouri Southern (10-8, 5-4 MIAA) though sliced the margin in half before the halftime buzzer as it scored 10 unanswered to trial 38-28.



Washburn maintained a double-digit lead until the 3:13 mark of the third as a 6-0 spurt from MSSU brought them within seven, 47-40. The Ichabods continued to watch their once comfortable lead erode during the final period as Missouri Southern trailed by one (57-56) with 5:25 left, thanks in part to a 9-1 run.



The Lions comeback however was clipped short as Washburn converted on 5-of-8 of its attempts from the line during the final 60 seconds of play.



Washburn returns to action at home on Saturday when it welcomes Pittsburg State. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.

