Wendy’s Athletes of the Week – Week of 1-9

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka West junior basketball player Elijah Griffin and Shawnee Heights senior wrestler Marissa Patterson.

Griffin is a big reason why the Chargers have already surpassed their win total from last season in 2016-17. The junior guard scored 17 points in a road win at Junction City last Tuesday and then poured in 20 points to help the Chargers shock KC Washington on Friday night in Topeka. Griffin is averaging 16.8 points and a team leading 4.2 assists per game.

Patterson wrestles at 170 pounds as the only female on the Shawnee Heights team, but it’s her accomplishments in national girls competitions that have raised eyebrows. Last March, Patterson won the USAW junior national Folkstyle wrestling championship in the 172-pound weight class. She also took home other state and national tournament championships throughout last summer and won the Cliff Kean USAW preseason national championship in November. A 2015 state qualifier for the Thunderbirds, Patterson will wrestle on the women’s wrestling team at Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock, Texas.