Wendy’s Athletes of the Week – Week of 12-19

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Seaman freshman basketball player Katera Mayfield and Topeka High senior basketball player Nysir Scott.

Mayfield has scored in double figures in three straight games for the Lady Vikes, including a 20 point, 10 rebound performance in a win over Hayden last Friday night. The 5’10” freshman is the tallest player on Seaman’s roster and has provided scoring and rebounding off the bench for Steve Alexander’s squad.

Scott poured in 19 points to help the Trojans top Emporia last Friday. In only his second season of high school basketball, Scott has emerged as one of the leading scorers for coach Pat Denney’s Trojan team.