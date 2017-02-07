Wendy’s Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-16-17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior wrestler Brayden Collins and Seaman junior bowler Kishno Bell.

Collins was one of three Junior Blues to win a Centennial League individual championship last weekend, as he took home top honors in the 195-pound weight class. Collins won his final match by majority decision after beating his first two opponent by pinfall. Rural finished second as a team at the league meet, behind Manhattan. Collins is 15-5 on the season, according to TrackWrestling’s results.

Bell has taken home first place in each of her last two events, including a meet Monday in Manhattan in which she also helped lead Seaman to the top team score of the day. Bell, who finished second at 5A state bowling last season, owns an average of 198 and a high score of 229 this season. Her best three-game series score this season is 668. Bell also plays softball for the Lady Vikes.