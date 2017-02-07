WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


24°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy33°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear39°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear67°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy72°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy51°
26°

Wendy’s Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-16-17

by on February 7, 2017 at 5:45 PM

Wendys

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior wrestler Brayden Collins and Seaman junior bowler Kishno Bell.

Collins was one of three Junior Blues to win a Centennial League individual championship last weekend, as he took home top honors in the 195-pound weight class. Collins won his final match by majority decision after beating his first two opponent by pinfall. Rural finished second as a team at the league meet, behind Manhattan. Collins is 15-5 on the season, according to TrackWrestling’s results.

Bell has taken home first place in each of her last two events, including a meet Monday in Manhattan in which she also helped lead Seaman to the top team score of the day. Bell, who finished second at 5A state bowling last season, owns an average of 198 and a high score of 229 this season. Her best three-game series score this season is 668. Bell also plays softball for the Lady Vikes.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.