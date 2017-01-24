Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1-23-17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we recognize Topeka High senior basketball player Erica Birch and Hayden sophomore basketball player Zach Harvey.

Harvey led the Wildcats to the championship at the Basehor-Linwood Bobcat Invitational last week, scoring 31 points in the championship game as Hayden beat the hosts 58-49. He was named tournament MVP. The Wildcats are 8-2 and haven’t yet lost in January, with Harvey leading the team in scoring. The precocious sophomore has already received six Division I scholarship offers, with Kansas and Kansas State among them.

Birch scored 18 points as the Lady Trojans routed Junction City 73-38 on Friday night. The 6’2″ center averages close to a double-double, leading her team in both scoring and rebounding.