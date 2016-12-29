WIBW News Now!

Westerly winds bring sunny skies, cooler temps

by on December 29, 2016 at 5:56 AM (1 hour ago)

Much cooler air has filtered into the Topeka area overnight. Combine the cooler temperatures with the wind and we will certainly notice the change from Wednesday’s warmer weather.

We are on a bit of a roller coaster as we warm up tomorrow and cool back down on Saturday. An arctic airmass will plunge in on Monday of next week making it feel much more like winter.

Today: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 47. Wind westerly at 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 24.

Tomorrow: Windy and not as cool. High 56.

Saturday: Dry. High 40.  