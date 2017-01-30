Wichita Blogger Asks Why More Public Testimony Not Available Online

A Kansas limited government blogger is asking why more of the testimony given at the Kansas Legislature is not available online.

“Every committee, I think, or at least most of them, require that conferees submit their testimony ahead of time in PDF or maybe Microsoft Word form,” said Bob Weeks with wichitaliberty.org. “It would be very simple for the committee to gather this up and put it on the website. There is a place for it, but very few committees do.”

Though he hasn’t checked through since the seating of the new Legislature, Weeks has studied previous years and found that many times, testimony was not completely available.

“Two years ago, I took the time to go through every committee’s website and look to see if they were posting testimony,” said Weeks. “I only found that about one-third of the committees were posting testimony and other documents, too.”

A lot of the groups who testify to inform legislators want the public to know about them, too. Weeks thinks posting their testimony would be a good way to do that.

“Some of these documents are informational presentations by Kansas Department of Revenue, Department of Commerce, whatever it may be,” said Weeks. “That would be, I think, of a lot of interest to the people in Kansas if the committees or the agencies would take just one more step and make that available to the public.”

Making all of those documents public online might actually save the state on some paper costs if those normally in the building knew they would be available electronically.

“The lobbyists, they have a smartphone or a tablet,” said Weeks. “They could look at the testimony that way, instead of having to rely on printed copies.”

This move would increase transparency without increasing cost, most likely, as the extra time would be mitigated by less use of ink and paper. The bill that prompted the question this session from Weeks was Senate Bill 31, where many Kansas municipalities testified on behalf of their citizens. You can read his post on the issue at wichitaliberty.org.