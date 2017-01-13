WIBW News Now!

Wichita city council member to run for congressional seat

by on January 13, 2017 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)

George Bruce

A Wichita city council member plans to seek the Republican nomination in the 4th Congressional District of south-central Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Pete Meitzner is touting his business experience as a potential asset in Congress. He leads telecommunications consulting firm.

The 4th District seat is held by Republican Mike Pompeo. He has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be Central Intelligence Agency director.

If the U.S. Senate confirms Pompeo, GOP and Democratic activists in the district would pick their parties’ nominees, and an election would be held later in the spring.

Wichita lawyer and businessman George Bruce announced Tuesday that he would seek the Republican nomination. State Treasurer Ron Estes from Wichita also is running.

Photo credit: martinpringle.com

