Wichita man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking

A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Gerald L. Brown, Jr., 30, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force.

Brown admitted that in June 2015 he recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in sex acts advertised on an adult Web site. He transported her from Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas to engage in prostitution. In July 2015 he and the girl were stopped for a traffic violation and the girl was taken into state custody.

Beall says Brown returned to Kansas, where he recruited an adult female to engage in prostitution. He threatened to strike her and use violent force to coerce her to cooperate in prostitution.

According to online records with the Kansas Department of Corrections, Brown was sentenced in 2007 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He was released in February 2015.

The Wichita Police Department assisted in the investigation.