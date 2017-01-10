WIBW News Now!

Wildcats Late Game Struggles Continue

by on January 10, 2017 at 11:12 PM (45 mins ago)

kstate-kansas-big-12-xii-conference-basketball-sports-athletics

Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech beat No. 25 Kansas State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went 20 for 26 at the line, compared to 13 for 18 for the Wildcats. The difference in free throws helped make up for Kansas State’s 10-for-20 night from beyond the arc. The victory could help Texas Tech get into the poll next week.

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won eight of nine, with the lone loss coming against Kansas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.