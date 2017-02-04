Wildcats Earn Big Road Win Over Bears

Senior forward D.J. Johnson blocked Johnathan Motley’s game-tying jumper with 1 second remaining, as Kansas State held on to defeat No. 2/3 Baylor, 56-54, on Saturday afternoon before 7,729 fans at the Ferrell Center to end a 3-game losing streak.

The win was the first over a Top 5 team on the road since knocking off No. 3 Missouri, 78-68, on Feb. 21, 2012 and the highest since upsetting top-ranked Kansas, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994.

After Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds to play, Motley had two chances to help Baylor (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) tie the game, as his jumper with 3 seconds left missed before K-State (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) was unable to corral the rebound to give the Bears’ one last opportunity.

The Wildcats were able to withstand the Bears’ rally after leading by as many as 19 points in the first half, including 37-22 at halftime. K-State connected on 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the field, including 50 percent (15-of-30) in the first half, while Baylor shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52), including 33.3 percent (8-of-24) in the first half.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes continued his impressive play with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, to go with 4 assists and 2 steals. Stokes, who totaled a season-high 21 points against TCU on Wednesday, has now scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games.

Fellow sophomore Dean Wade registered double figures for the first time in three games with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, while senior guard Wesley Iwundu had solid all-around game with 10 points, a team-high 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes.

K-State improved to 23-5 when Wade scores in double figures, including 10-2 this season.

Junior Johnathan Motley was the lone Baylor player in double figures with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go with a game-best 14 rebounds. Sophomore Manu Lecomte added 9 points and 3 assists.

The loss snapped the Bears’ 13-game home court winning streak and gave the Wildcats their first win in the series since Jan. 17, 2015 to halt a 4-game skid. It was the first win at the Ferrell Center since Rodney McGruder hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on March 2, 2013.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 56, 2/3 Baylor 54

• Records: Kansas State 16-7, 5-5 Big 12 // Baylor 20-3, 7-3 Big 12

• Attendance: 7,729

• Next Game: Monday, Feb. 6 // vs. 3/2 Kansas // 8 p.m. CT // ESPN