Wisconsin sisters found unharmed with non-custodial mother in Overland Park

Two girls reported missing in southeastern Wisconsin have been taken into protective custody in Kansas.

Authorities say eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were last seen Tuesday leaving a home in Genoa City with their mother, Tiffany Brick, who does not have custody of the sisters.

Police say the girls were found with their mother in a hotel in Overland Park, Kansas.

Police say the Tiffany Brick’s boyfriend was found wandering incoherently in the area and took officers to the hotel.

Authorities say the girls were not harmed.

The Kenosha News says the mother is scheduled in Walworth County Circuit Court Thursday on felony forgery and identity theft, charges unrelated to the incident.

Photo credit Genoa City Police Department