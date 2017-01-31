Woman charged in man’s shooting death in Leavenworth

A 50-year-old woman is charged with killing a Leavenworth man in a case involving domestic violence.

Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged Monday in Leavenworth County with first-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.

Leavenworth police say Gary Frantz was shot several times Friday night in Leavenworth. Police said the case involved domestic violence but did not offer further details.

Barbara Frantz was arrested several hours later in Burlingame, Kansas.

Authorities on Monday said they weren’t sure of the Frantzes’ marital status.

The Kansas City Star reports Barbara Frantz referred to Gary Frantz as her ex-husband in a Facebook post in December. He listed his marital status on Facebook as separated.