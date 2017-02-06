Woman held without bond in Junction City stabbing

A Junction City woman is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing that left one man injured.

According to a release from Junction City police Lt. Jeff Childs, the attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Childs says police were called to 740 W 6th St., and found 34-year-old Ama Horton suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Geary Community Hospital, treated and released.

Investigators interviewed the victim and identified 36-year-old Erica Kamphaus as a suspect in the attack.

Police located Kamphaus, along with evidence linking her to the attack, at 604 Goldenbelt Blvd.

Kamphaus was booked into the Geary County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and attempted involuntary manslaughter.

She is being held without bond pending her first court appearance.