WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


23°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 23°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy45°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy48°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy61°
20°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy33°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Snow Showers27°
19°

Woman, son who died in Kansas pond are identified

by on January 9, 2017 at 8:18 AM (13 mins ago)

emergencylights

A mother and son from California who died after falling through ice on a pond in Kansas have been identified as 44-year-old Polly Claassen and 8-year-old Trent Claassen.

Investigators say the woman and her son went through the ice Friday at William Pack Memorial Park in Moundridge.

The boy’s 43-yer-old father was also on the ice when it broke. He was treated and released.

Polly Claassen died at Newton Medical Center and Trent Claassen died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The Claassens were visiting from California when the tragedy occurred.

Relatives released a statement late Saturday thanking everyone who helped the Claassen family and the Moundridge community for its support.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.