Workweek Warmup Begins Monday

A warm up this week is welcome, but next weekend could be tricky weather wise, starting on Friday. We’ll know more about that system as the week goes along.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and not as cold, with a high at 45, and a south wind from 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and windy, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. Breezy, with a south wind. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39. South wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 54. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.