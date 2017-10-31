WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Overcast
Feels Like 32°
Winds South 7 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow Showers37°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy63°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy57°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast63°
47°

1 of 3 co-defendants in Topeka shooting enter plea

by on October 31, 2017 at 10:33 AM (2 hours ago)

One of the three co-defendants in a Topeka shooting death has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 36-year-old Use David Laeli Jr. admitted Friday to reckless involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an unrelated case.

He faces more than 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

Laeli was accused of ordering the disposal of the pistol used to shoot 28-year-old Xavier Patrick McCollough. Prosecutors say the shooting happened after McCollough was lured in July 2016 to a parking lot, where Laeli and two others waited.

Prosecutors say McCollough then drove out of the lot before crashing into an apartment building.

Another suspect was upset because he was dating a woman that McCollough was going to see that night.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.