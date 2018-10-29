$1.3 million in lottery prizes unclaimed in Kansas

Kansas Lottery officials are encouraging people to check their lottery tickets.

The lottery said in a news release Monday that more than $1.3 million in lottery prizes are unclaimed in October.

The unclaimed winners include a $1 million winner in the October 10th Powerball and five $50,000 Powerball prizes from Oct. 27, Oct. 24 and Oct. 3.

There are also five $10,000 winners and one $20,000 winner in the Oct. 23 and Oct. 19 Mega Millions drawings, and $25,000 winners in the Oct. 28 and Sept. 30 in Holiday Millionaire Raffle.