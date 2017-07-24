1 of 4 men in Kansas gun shop shooting sentenced to life

(AP) – One of four men charged in the shooting death of a Kansas gun store owner will have to serve at least 33 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Londro Patterson III was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the January 2015 fatal shooting of Jon Bieker at the She’s a Pistol gun store in Shawnee.

Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, owned the store. He was shot when he exchanged gunfire with suspects during an attempted robbery.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors say another man fired the shot that killed Bieker but the four men were all charged with murder because they allegedly participated in a robbery that led to the killing.

Another defendant is awaiting sentencing, while the other two are awaiting trial.